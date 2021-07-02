VIDEO: Fire consumes acre of Cloverdale field

It took firefighters the better part of an hour Friday night to quash a grass fire in east Surrey

Surrey firefighters were on scene of a grass fire in Cloverdale Friday night along 184th Street. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press)

A large fire consumed almost an acre of grass in eastern Surrey on Friday evening.

Water had to be shuttled into the site in the 5200-block of 184th Street in Cloverdale, and it still took a team of Surrey firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the large grass fire.

It’s believed the blaze started at about 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: Township plans to fight heat by adding trees to Langley

The cause of the fire, as of yet, was still not being reported.

Weather conditions have left much of the province tinder dry, and fire officials are advising everyone – including those in the Lower Mainland – to be extra vigilant.

RELATED: Lightning, heat ignite wildfire season in B.C.; 119 blazes burning

READ MORE: Surrey, White Rock fire crews ‘ready’ to help with B.C. wildfires

• Stay tuned for more information as it comes available

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times

Surrey firefighters were on scene of a grass fire in Cloverdale Friday night along 184th Street. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press)

Surrey firefighters were on scene of a grass fire in Cloverdale Friday night along 184th Street. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press)

Surrey firefighters were on scene of a grass fire in Cloverdale Friday night along 184th Street. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press)