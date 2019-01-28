A fire on Harrison Hot Springs Road Monday (Jan. 28). (Catherine Hayward-Barnett/Facebook)

VIDEO: Fire breaks out near Harrison

A large number of fire trucks left from Agassiz around 7 p.m.

  • Jan. 28, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A fire has broken out around Harrison Hot Springs Road, according to residents on Facebook.

Residents posting to Facebook around 7 p.m. Monday (Jan. 28) are saying a large fire broke out on the road to Harrison Hot Springs. Some are saying the blaze was at a trailer near the quarry, although that’s not confirmed.

Videos posted on Facebook show extensive flames on a structure near the road.

A number of fire trucks drove through Agassiz around 7 p.m. Monday, but it’s not confirmed which fire they were travelling to.

More to come.

