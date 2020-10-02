VIDEO: Fire breaks out in Campbell River Walmart

Flames can be seen in a Campbell River Walmart Aisle in a still from a video taken on Thursday night. Photo courtesy Amanda Anderson.

A fire broke out at the Campbell River Walmart on Thursday (Oct. 1) at around 10:20 p.m.

In a video captured by witness Amber Anderson, a small fire can be seen in an aisle at the Walmart. A section of the store was filled with smoke, and part of an aisle was seen in flames.

“No fire alarm. No sprinklers. Just the announcement saying for a manager to call someone then the fire got bigger and it said very calmly said ‘code red’ and that’s all,” Anderson said. “Then all the workers gathered up and walk[ed] out together slowly. And someone said ‘hey pull the fire alarm so people know to get out’ and the worker said ‘no it’s okay fire department is on [their] way.’ “

Smoke was also seen from outside the building, and fire crews attended the scene.

Mirror staff put in a call to the store as well as the Campbell River Fire Department for comment.

More to come.

