VIDEO: Fire breaks out in Campbell River Walmart

Small fire seen burning in aisle on Thursday evening

  • Oct. 2, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Flames can be seen in a Campbell River Walmart Aisle in a still from a video taken on Thursday night. Photo courtesy Amanda Anderson.

A fire broke out at the Campbell River Walmart on Thursday (Oct. 1) at around 10:20 p.m.

In a video captured by witness Amber Anderson, a small fire can be seen in an aisle at the Walmart. A section of the store was filled with smoke, and part of an aisle was seen in flames.

“No fire alarm. No sprinklers. Just the announcement saying for a manager to call someone then the fire got bigger and it said very calmly said ‘code red’ and that’s all,” Anderson said. “Then all the workers gathered up and walk[ed] out together slowly. And someone said ‘hey pull the fire alarm so people know to get out’ and the worker said ‘no it’s okay fire department is on [their] way.’ “

Smoke was also seen from outside the building, and fire crews attended the scene.

Mirror staff put in a call to the store as well as the Campbell River Fire Department for comment.

More to come.

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
Supreme Court orders review for Island hospital pharmacist case
Next story
Individual at Langley school tests positive for COVID-19, district reports

Just Posted

Most Read