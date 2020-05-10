VIDEO: Fire at residential address in Brookswood

Multiple units of the Langley Township fire department were called to the scene of a residential fire on 32nd Avenue near 204th Street.
They responded to a reported residential structure fire around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and reportedly arrived to find the structure fully involved.
No injuries were immediately reported.
Police blocked 32nd Avenue off while fire crews were on site.
More to come.
