VIDEO: Fire at Langley apartment building

  May. 6, 2018
When a resident of a Langley City apartment complex smelled smoke Sunday afternoon, they called it in.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Langley City Fire-Rescue was called to the Kinsmen Gardens Estates in the 5500 block of 209 Street for a report of an apartment fire.

Crews arrived to find residents saying there was a smell of smoke inside from an unknown source.

The smoke was discovered coming from a ground level suite at the rear of the building.

Crews made entry and confirmed no one was inside.

It appeared something left on the stove caught on fire and started to spread to the cabinets above.

The fire weas quickly extinguished.

No smoke alarms were heard sounding at the scene.

About the same time, Township of Langley firefighters responded to the Cornerstone Apartments just around the corner in the 21000 block of 56 Avenue for a similar report of a fire that turned out to be burnt food left on the stove.

