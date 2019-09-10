VIDEO: Fatal shooting in Aldergrove leaves one person dead

Residents in the area were witness to a heavy police presence near 264th Street and 56th Avenue

  Sep. 10, 2019
  News

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case of a fatal shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Aldergrove Tuesday evening.

Langley RCMP and Township firefighters were called to 264 Street and 56 Avenue just after 8 p.m. for what is rumored by neighbours to be a shooting in or near the Gloucester McDonald’s at 26454 56th Ave.

A victim was found at the scene and could not be revived. A burned out vehicle was later found in southwest Abbotsford and investigators are looking into whether it is connected.

[Story continues below video]

The incident had Aldergrove residents on edge.

“We were sitting on our back porch when we heard between eight and a dozen shots,” said Karen Hobbis, a resident who lives just one block from the intersection.

“We weren’t totally positive they were gunshots,” Hobbis admitted about the popping sounds.

But “within five minutes there were sirens and everybody started coming. There has to be at least a dozen police cars, two fire trucks and I believe I heard ambulance from the siren sounds,” Hobbis reported.

Another Aldergrove resident in the area noted the heavy police presence and another was able to capture a blurry photo of emergency vehicles rushing to the scene.

When contacted via phone, an employee at McDonalds confirmed that emergency vehicles were on scene but said they could not comment further.

More details to come as they emerge–

Area getting a new road maintenance contractor

