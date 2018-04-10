VIDEO: Extreme winds wreck havoc across Prince Rupert

newsroom@thenorthernview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Several downed trees, and even the Little Library were caught up in the wind storm
TRAIL - Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) emergency department physician Dr. Jeff Hussey walks through the triage room of the hospital's new emergency department. He moves past a cardboard sink and along the plastic walls, taking stock of his new work environment.
Police reported the four charged with crimes related to the April 3 incidents are from Alberta
Sticks to be donated to local youth sports
Strategy includes 'one-for-one' rental replacement, stronger tenant protections and $1,000-per-unit fee for developers
Not much uptake on them, so withdrawn, says rec director
Benchmark price of an Abbotsford house now over $800,000
The Canadian Press takes a look at how the identification process generally unfolds when someone is found dead