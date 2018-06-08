Surrey RCMP called in its Explosive Device Unit after a Mountie came across a “suspicious item” near the emergency shelter on 135A Street. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

VIDEO: Explosive Device Unit detonates ‘suspicious item’ on Surrey’s 135A Street

Some tent city campers were 'removed or asked to leave,' as Surrey RCMP investigated

  • Jun. 8, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

WHALLEY — The Explosive Device Unit descended on Surrey’s 135A Street Friday morning after an officer on patrol came across a “suspicious item” around 6:30 a.m.

The item, which police say was found near the Front Room drop-in centre and emergency shelter, was “disposed of safely” some time before 11 a.m., Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko told the Now-Leader.

Sturko declined to comment on what the item was.

Footage from the scene shows a remote-control bomb disposal robot detonating the item.

Surrey RCMP said some tent city campers were “removed or asked to leave the area out of an abundance of caution.”

While a woman at the scene, Erin Schulte, said she heard there had been a “bomb threat” at the Front Room drop-in centre and emergency shelter, police wouldn’t elaborate.

No injuries have been reported.

