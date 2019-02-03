VIDEO: Expect occasional delays warns TransLink as snow blankets Metro Vancouver

A pedestrian walks along Edge Street towards Dewdney Trunk Road in the snow Sunday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

TransLink is warning customers to know before you go as accumulating snow is starting to impact its services across Metro Vancouver.

Special trains have been dispatched to apply de-icing agent to the power rail to keep SkyTrain services running on time.

North Shore road conditions, particularly exiting Horseshoe Bay, are reportedly poor and TransLink is switching their articulated buses for 40-foot standard buses which offer better traction in the snow.

HandyDART is still operating their normal Sunday service and the SeaBus is still operating normally.

TransLink want to remind people that if there is snow or ice to dress for the elements, wear proper footwear and to expect occasional service disruptions throughout the day.

They are also reminding patrons to plan ahead and to give themselves extra travel time to reach their destination.

You can check Trip Planner or m.translink.ca on a mobile device. You can also sign up for transit alerts to be the first to know if there are changes to the transit schedule.

Their customer information team can be followed on Twitter (@translink), Facebook (TransLink) or by saving 604-953-3333 on your mobile device.