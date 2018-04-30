VIDEO: Eric Woodward shares his side of the story at public information session

Hundreds of people packed the Chief Sepass theatre in Fort Langley Monday night to hear developer Eric Woodward give his side of the story.

For nearly two hours, Woodward answered questions from a host, and members in the audience, about why he boarded up buildings in Fort Langley’s commercial core, why his boutique hotel proposal was withdrawn, why he feels he’s at a stalemate with the Township of Langley, and many more.

READ MORE: Fort Langley developer Eric Woodward to hold public information session

Woodward hosted the public information session to “find a path forward” and “understand what the problem is.”

Last October, Woodward said that he would begin boarding up businesses, after he reached an impasse with the Township over several proposed development projects he had planned for the village, including a proposed boutique hotel.

On March 5, Township council in a 6-2 decision, voted down Kim Richter’s motion to ask Woodward to present his concerns to them, after he cut down trees and boarded up some of the buildings he owns in the Fort Langley commercial core.

More details to come.

miranda@langleytimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter