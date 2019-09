Did you see the storm on Sept. 7?

A thunderstorm lit up the sky over Revelstoke on Sept. 7 and Nick St-germain got some of it on camera. (Submitted)

Nick St-germain decided to watch the thunderstorm after the Grizzlies game on Sept. 7 so he drove up past the Revelstoke Dam and parked at the Six-Mile boat launch on Highway 23.

He said he never expected to see, let alone film, such an epic lightning show.

Despite the numerous strikes, BC Wildfire services is not reporting any new wildfires in the area.

