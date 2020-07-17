VIDEO: Emotional reunion after firefighters rescue dog from Langley City condo fire

Langley City firefighters rescued a tenant’s dog, trapped after a fire ravaged her four-storey condo building Friday night.

The emotional moment – reportedly one of many – was caught on tape at around 9:15 p.m., five hours after flames broke out in the 19700-block of 56 Avenue.

A witness recorded the reunion between the pup, and owner, who had just escaped the building.

“They saved her dog,” the witness said. The tenant crumpled to 56 Avenue in tears upon seeing her missing pet.

Tonight, the tenant is one of many that will be put up in a hotel, confirmed staff Sgt. Mitch Fox of the Langley RCMP.

Thankfully, it will not be without her canine companion.

The fire which gutted the upper floor of Madison Place broke out sometime between 5:30 and 6 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, according to Langley Township fire chief Stephen Gamble.

