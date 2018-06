John Elzinga of the Island Savings Centre urges everyone affected to come and register Heritage Hall

Parkland Apts. residents, who find themselves shut out of their homes because of the fire there, can go to the Island Savings Centre. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

There is food and shelter available for the people made homeless by the Parkland Apartments fire Sunday afternoon.

John Elzinga, administrator of the Island Savings Centre is urging everyone to check in at the Heritage Hall at the Centre.

Services will be available for them there, he said.

Updates as available.