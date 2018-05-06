Two lanes of Highway 1 were closed as police investigated a rollover crash early May 6. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Early Sunday rollover closes of Highway 1 on Langley-Surrey border

Police investigate the single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that sent one to hospital.

  • May. 6, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A mini van rolled over on Highway 1 near 192nd Street early Sunday morning.

The crash was in the eastbound lane, and a person was transported to hospital.

Two lanes were closed for several hours for the investigation.

Previous story
VIDEO: Bear rescued in Abbotsford tree
Next story
How a Fraser Canyon First Nation is moving towards food security

Just Posted

Esquimalt council to look at new cannabis bylaw

  • 17 hours ago

 

Second mobile home park under evacuation order as floods continue near Merritt

  • 17 hours ago

 

Highlands to host open house on secondary suites

 

Blue Jays beat Rays 2-1 on Colome’s wild pitch in 9th

  • 17 hours ago

 

Most Read