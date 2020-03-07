VIDEO: Early-morning collision closes Vedder Mountain Road in Chilliwack Saturday

Unconfirmed reports one person died and two others are in critical condition

More than one person was injured, and another has possibly died, after a car lost control and sheared a power pole before going off Vedder Mountain Road early Saturday morning.

The car was travelling westbound around 3:20 a.m. when the single-vehicle collision occurred.

There are unconfirmed reports that there were teenagers in the car one of which was killed, two who are in critical condition and possibly another with minor injuries.

There was an air ambulance sent to the scene as well.

It’s unclear if speed or alcohol were factors, but two liquor bottles were seen being photographed by investigators.

Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was called to the scene for the investigation.

The road was closed in both directions for more than seven hours while police investigated the collision and BC Hydro repaired the damage.

Check back for more details as they become available.

