Royston resident and photographer Tanja Kerr took a quick video of two eagles taking a quick dip in the water earlier this week. Video still/Tanja Kerr

Video: Eagle spotting in Royston

Photographer Tanja Kerr ensures her camera is always nearby

A grey day throughout the Comox Valley seemed like a good time for a pair of eagles to take a dip in the water, which is exactly what a Royston resident caught on camera.

Comox Valley photographer Tanja Kerr was taking her dog for a walk this week near her home in Royston when she spotted the pair in the water.

“These fellas stood out because of their size, plus I love eagles and herons,” she explained.

She added when people leave cleaned bits of fish on the beach, the eagles are sure to head to the area.

photos@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Record

Previous story
Arson suspect arrested after fires at Cowichan Valley schools
Next story
Yellowhead Pioneer Residence Assisted Living have received COVID-19 vaccine

Just Posted

Most Read