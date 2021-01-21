Video: Eagle spotting in Royston

Royston resident and photographer Tanja Kerr took a quick video of two eagles taking a quick dip in the water earlier this week. Video still/Tanja Kerr

A grey day throughout the Comox Valley seemed like a good time for a pair of eagles to take a dip in the water, which is exactly what a Royston resident caught on camera.

Comox Valley photographer Tanja Kerr was taking her dog for a walk this week near her home in Royston when she spotted the pair in the water.

“These fellas stood out because of their size, plus I love eagles and herons,” she explained.

She added when people leave cleaned bits of fish on the beach, the eagles are sure to head to the area.

