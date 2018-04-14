VIDEO: Eagle gets brig crowd at send-off in Errington

Terri Evans holds on tight to a male bald eagle, giving the many people nearby a chance to have a look at him before releasing the eagle on Saturday, April 14 at NIWRA’s annual eagle release event as part of the Brant Wildlife Festival. — Adam Kveton Photo

Another bald eagle was released back out into the wild, strong and healthy from the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre during the centre’s annual eagle release event on Saturday, April 14.

The male bald eagle was found on the ground in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area, and though seemingly healthy, would not fly. It was kept at the wildlife recovery centre in Errington for the winter to make sure it was strong enough to fly once released.

Terri Evans, an environmental activist and wildlife enthusiast from Nanaimo was given the honour of releasing the eagle while a large crowd looked on.

NIWRA’s aboriginal artist in residence, Bill Helin, gave a drum performance (along with many young helpers) before and after the release to usher the eagle on its way.

“As I was bringing him out and looking at the faces of everybody, I knew that they felt a piece of what I felt,” said Evans of the experience. “When children see this, this is something that they are going to remember, and hopefully the next generation will also be wildlife rehabilitators.”

“I’m so happy that I was able to be a part of this.”

The release is part of the Brant Wildlife Festival, which continues in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area until April 28.

For more info on Brant Wildlife Festival events, go to brantfestival.bc.ca/events/.