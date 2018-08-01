A dump truck was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning on McKee Road in Abbotsford. (Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: Dump truck catches on fire in Abbotsford

Incident takes place Wednesday morning on McKee Road

  • Aug. 1, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Crews were called out this morning (Wednesday) for a dump truck on fire on McKee Road.

The incident took place at about 8:15 a.m. near Ledgeview Golf Golf Club. The engine of the truck was fully engulfed.

Nobody was injured, and the fire was quickly extinguished before it could spread.

Traffic in the area was down to one lane.

No further details are available at this time.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. advocates rally against woman who had eight dogs in hotel room
Next story
VIDEO: Emergency crews respond to lightning-caused fires in Cariboo

Just Posted

Editorial cartoon: Forest fire prevention next level

  • 19 hours ago

 

VIDEO: Dump truck catches on fire in Abbotsford

  • 19 hours ago

 

Here’s how to protect your data at the border

  • 19 hours ago

 

UPDATE: West Kelowna man knifed in airport parking lot assault

 

Most Read