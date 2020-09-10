VIDEO: Drug houses are a plague on the community – RCMP

Crack houses are a plague in our community, says RCMP Const. Maury Tyre, and to fight them, the police are calling on residents to phone in any suspicious activity they see.

“We need people willing to be witnesses,” Const. Tyre said in a video post about crack houses on the Campbell River RCMP’s Facebook page and Twitter account. “That’s the system that, really, we’re in. Witnesses are the thing that give the police and give the government the ability to deal with people who are doing the negative things in the community.”

As long as there are going to be addicts, there are going to be willing to sell to them, Tyre said. Drug houses and flophouses create all kinds of havoc in neighbourhoods. You’ll notice traffic in and out at all hours and people bringing in stolen goods.

The RCMP are watching these houses but at the same time, they need help from the community to call in these activities when they happen.

Tyre also called on landlords to be careful to whom they rent their properties and to keep an eye on them, particularly if you are an absentee landlord.

