VIDEO: Driver behind flipped over semi-truck investigates scene in Abbotsford

Abbotsford resident Menno Koehoorn investigates the scene of a crash on South Parallel Road on Wednesday morning.

An Abbotsford driver, who was directly behind the semi-truck that dumped its load of dirt on South Parallel Road, has shared his footage from the accident scene on Facebook.

Abbotsford resident Menno Koehoorn, who states on his Facebook profile page that he is “adventure-rooted”, had a unique type of adventure earlier this morning.

Koehoorn witnessed the accident first-hand and then decided to investigate the scene himself.

Koehoorn also stated on his page, “Well that was a close call. I was behind this truck. And this happened. Missed a head on collision on the parallel. Wow. What an Adrenaline rush!!”

