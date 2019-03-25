The scene of a large fire in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood on Sunday (March 24). (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

VIDEO: Dramatic fire destroys Surrey home

A freelancer at the scene said occupants made it out of the Fraser Heights house safely

  • Mar. 25, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A home in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood was gutted by a large fire Sunday night.

Footage from the scene shows massive flames shooting out the roof of the building as crews worked to contain the blaze.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 10100-block of 173rd Street.

“Crews had to fight the fire defensively due to the amount of fire when they arrived,” said a Black Press freelancer at the scene. “All occupants made it out OK and there is no word on a cause.”

The freelancer counted more than 20 firefighters at the scene of the second-alarm fire.

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey Fire Service for more details.

More to come.

Previous story
Woman sent to hospital after motorcycle accident in Mission
Next story
Family needs help while dad recovering from surgery

Just Posted

Most Read