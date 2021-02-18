VIDEO: Dr. Shari Sajjadi says a simple ‘thank you’ helps keep up spirits of healthcare workers

'We are so thankful for the positive feedback we are getting from our patients'

Head of internal medicine at Chilliwack General Hospital Dr. Shari Sajjadi talks about the positive feedback hospital staff have received over this last year in the latest YouTube video about COVID-19 created in partnership with the Chilliwack Division of Family Practice and the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network. (YouTube)

Chilliwack internist Dr. Shari Sajjadi says kindness and a simple “thank you” has helped her and other healthcare workers endure what has been a challenging year.

Dr. Sajjadi, who is the head of internal medicine at Chilliwack General Hospital, had a message for the community in the latest YouTube videos created in partnership with the Chilliwack Division of Family Practice and the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network.

“On behalf of allied health, nursing staff, our physicians, we are so thankful for the positive feedback we are getting from our patients, the community, the feeling of a family and a community doing this together as a team and together for a better future.”

Dr. Sajjadi says while it’s been a rough year, kindness is helping healthcare workers stay positive.

“This is a time to get together and keep on with the public health recommendations.”

