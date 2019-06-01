VIDEO: Downtown cannabis store opens with support of local politicians

Salmon Arm mayor and MLA for the Shuswap were both in attendance for the ribbon cutting ceremony

Andrew Harrison (left), Jillian Bileske, Alan Harrison and Greg Kylo prepare to cut the ribbon in front of the Greenery Cannabis Boutique on Saturday, June 1. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Greenery Cannabis Boutique had it’s grand opening the morning of Saturday, June 1. Salmon Arm mayor Alan Harrison cut the ribbon alongside MLA for the Shuswap, Greg Kyllo.

