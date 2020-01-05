VIDEO: Dog saved from house fire in Maple Ridge

Flames were seen in the living room of a home along 204 Street

A dog saved from the basement of a burning house is reunited with its owners. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

A dog was rescued by firefighters Sunday afternoon after a house fire in Maple Ridge.

Flames were reported in the living room of the home in the 12400 block of 204 St. at about 4:45 p.m., when the call came in.

At least six fire trucks were on scene along with one ambulance and two police vehicles.

One witness, who lives across the street, said he saw one woman repeatedly running from the front to the back of the house.

The dog was saved from the basement and was walking and wagging its tail as it was reunited with its owners.

All other occupants managed to get out of the house by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

