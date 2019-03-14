Video: Do you know these alleged thieves?

Penticton RCMP need assistance identifying two individuals that attempted to steal items

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals that attempted to steal items from a Penticton parkade.

In the early morning hours of March 13, two suspects entered the underground parkade and attempted to steal several items.

Police in Penticton are looking for two suspects from a residential parkade theft.

“Prior to leaving the parkade with several items, the pair was spooked by something or someone, and left the items behind,” a press release from the RCMP stated.

If anyone knows the identity of the suspects, they are encouraged to contact Cst. Vant Erve, 250-492-4300, and quote file 2019-3482 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.

