VIDEO: Dash cam video captures allegedly stolen vehicle in Harrison Hot Springs

RCMP report a vehicle was stolen in Chilliwack May 17, spotted in Harrison and dumped in Deroche

Dash cam video captured on Hot Springs Road of an allegedly stolen vehicle on May 17. RCMP have not confirmed it's the same vehicle, but police said a vehicle stolen from Chilliwack that day was spotted in Harrison Hot Springs.

A report of a stolen vehicle in Chilliwack last week had Mounties from multiple jurisdictions on the lookout from Harrison Hot Springs to Deroche.

The case began with a report of a vehicle stolen from the 6800-block of Swanson Street in Sardis just after midnight on May 17.

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said much later that morning closer to noon, the Agassiz RCMP reported spotting the vehicle in Harirson Hot Springs.

And while the RCMP will not yet confirm the connection, a driver on Hot Springs Road on May 17 captured a few harrowing seconds of a speeding car pass his vehicle, then weave around oncoming traffic.

The allegedly stolen vehicle was next spotted by an RCMP member of the Lower Mainland District’s Police Dog Service who reported the vehicle heading west on the Lougheed Highway.

The vehicle was later located at Lougheed Highway and Nicomen Road in Deroche.

Officers from the Mission and Agassiz RCMP along with the dog service looked for the occupant or occupants but nothing turned up.

“They conducted a thorough search of the area but suspects were not found,” Rail said.

Rail said the file points to the inter-jurisdictional nature of policing in the Upper Fraser Valley.

“Crimes occur and criminals will cross jurisdictional lines and police will cross jurisdictional lines, too,” Rail said.

The Agassiz RCMP has conduct of the alleged stolen vehicle file, and anyone with information is asked to call them at 604-796-2211 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

