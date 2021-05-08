VIDEO: Dash cam captures dramatic rollover crash on Highway 99

Video footage has surfaced of the crash that closed the Massey Tunnel between Richmond and Delta Friday morning and injured one person.
The dash cam footage, taken May 7 at 8:18 a.m. belonged to the driver of a southbound vehicle that recently travelled out of the tunnel.
A vehicle heading northbound is seen crashing into the concrete median, flipping over and skidding southbound down Highway 99 into the car.
In a matter of seconds, the car’s airbag is deployed, a child is heard crying.
The scene was cleared shortly after 11 a.m. but according to Drive BC congestion remained as an effect of the hours-long lane closures.
B.C. Ambulance Services said only one person sustained injuries as a result of the rollover collision.
CLEAR – #BCHwy99 SB Vehicle stall was in the #MasseyTunnel, now cleared. Expect congestion from prior incident. #Delta #Richmond
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 7, 2021
