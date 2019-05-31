VIDEO: Cyclists speak out about safety concerns during Bike to Work and School Week

Campbell Riverites might have noticed more cyclists than usual on the road this week, many of them wearing distinctive brightly coloured apparel.

It’s Bike to Work and School Week, also known as GoByBike Week, and event that’s all about increasing the visibility of cyclists.

“Bike to Work Week is a really good opportunity to remind both cyclists and drivers of the rules of the road, to make all commuters safer,” said longtime Bike to Work supporter Kai Sonnenburg of Interfor.

He stressed that passengers and drivers should watch out for cyclists as they step out of parked cars.

A particularly bad spot is on Pier Street north of the Maritime Heritage Centre, where a number of cyclists have been doored. That means motorists have opened doors of parked cars into the path of cyclists.

Painting large “sharrows” in the centre of the lanes – two chevron-style arrows above a bicycle – would improve safety in this area, said Dave Brown, a member of the local Bike to Work Committee.

“It lets everyone know coming down that they should expect bikes,” Brown said. “And it lets bikes know that that’s where they should be, not immediately adjacent to the cars.”

On Tuesday morning, cyclist Sarah Mukai was at a GoByBike event with her two-year-old daughter Zoe, who rides in a bike trailer wearing a strawberry helmet.

Mukai said she tries to bike as much as possible, but sometimes feels unsafe around drivers who don’t seem to know the rules of the road.

Some roadways are also too narrow and busy with traffic, notably Dogwood Street, she said, so she often switches to the sidewalk.

“Dogwood is impossible,” said Mukai, a forester. “With the kids in the trailer, I spend a lot of time riding on the sidewalk, and I know that’s wrong and illegal but it’s the safest way.”

Another cyclist who raised concerns about safety is 71-year-old Diana Reineking, who is originally from Holland, where she recalled getting a cyclist’s diploma as a 12-year-old child.

“We had to take a test,” she said, explaining that bicycles were checked to ensure they met a high safety standard and a road exam.

“We had to go through our town and the police would set up traffic lights if we didn’t have any,” she said. “I still have my diploma.”

She said that more education about the rules of the road, starting in elementary schools, would greatly improve safety.

“Then we won’t have these issues anymore once they grow up, because they will teach their kids,” she said.

The Mirror contacted several elementary schools on Friday to inquire about cycling education. Graeme Boyd, principal of Pinecrest Elementary, said in an email the school doesn’t have a specific bicycle safety program.

“We limit ourselves to insisting children wear helmets on wheeled transport and try to get them to dismount when entering the grounds,” he said.

A cyclists’ group previously offered lessons when he was principal of Ocean Grove Elementary, Boyd said, but the program’s availability was limited.

The RCMP also provided safety training in schools a number of years ago, he said. A police spokesperson didn’t immediately reply to an email query about this program from the Mirror on Friday.

Boyd said he fields multiple complaints every month about children cycling unsafely, often riding on sidewalks – injuring or scaring pedestrians – or unsafe behaviours at intersections, like going through without stopping or turning without signalling. He encouraged a community service club or cycling group to tackle the issue of bike education.

GoByBike Week continues until Monday.

By Friday afternoon, there were 719 registered cyclists in 172 teams taking part in the week’s events in Campbell River, according to GoByBike BC’s website.

They had cycled more than 29,000 km during 1,423 trips, saving nearly 6,400 kg of the greenhouse gases that cause global warming and climate change.

