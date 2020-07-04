A car in the ditch next to Luckakuck Way adjacent to Highway 1 in Chilliwack on July 4, 2020. (Williams Snow photo)

VIDEO: Crews responding to Highway 1 crash in Chilliwack

Eastbound vehicle left the highway ending in the ditch on south side of Luckakuck Way

  • Jul. 4, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Emergency crews were on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Saturday afternoon between the Lickman Road and Yale/Vedder Road exits.

It appeared that a car travelling eastbound left the highway to the right, went through the ditch, crossed Luckakuck Way and ended up in the ditch on the south side of Luckakuck.

More details as they become available.

