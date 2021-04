Firefighters are on scene of a massive condo fire in Langley tonight.

Crews are on scene at 208th Street and 80th Avenue. No word yet on the cause and if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more information.

Big condo fire right by me but it’s not us! #langley pic.twitter.com/iSnOVZ5Cf2 — Danielle (@as_per_danielle) April 20, 2021

