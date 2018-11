At least one car suffered extensive damage

At least one car suffered serious damage in a crash on 88 Avenue in Langley near 256 Street late Saturday morning.

A badly damaged Bentley sedan was observed being towed from the scene of the reported accident.

Multiple police and fire units were called to the scene.

Emergency crews reportedly shut down 88 Avenue.

It appeared the car had to be pried open to extricate an occupant.

There was no immediate word of injuries.

More to come.