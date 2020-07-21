VIDEO: Crash near Luckakuck McDonald’s in Chilliwack points to a dangerous spot

Cedar hedges at restaurant exit on curve of road have long been considered a problem

Anyone who has ever visited the McDonald’s restaurant on Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack is familiar with the problem.

Leaving the parking lot, drivers are forced to look east over and beyond cedar hedges right on the curve of the road, right at the point where some drivers slingshot up to speed heading to the straightaway towards Lickman.

Yesterday at the McDonald's on Luckakuck Way in #Chilliwack. These cedar hedges at the fast-food resto exit right on the curve of the road have long been the bane of many a driver. pic.twitter.com/FItDOcjVN3 — Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) July 20, 2020

Visibility is terrible, driver behaviour often is too, and the whole thing is a recipe for disaster.

On July 19, a pickup truck collided with a car at the spot, something captured in photos and video by local photographer William Snow.

It’s not the only bad intersection or retail parking lot exit with safety problems worth addressing in the municipality.

Some have called the corner of Williams Street and Reece Avenue near Chilliwack Secondary school the worst in town, but that might simply be because of the local resident and his several cameras, footage from which he frequently posts online.

One neighbour near First Avenue and Hazel Street once told The Chilliwack Progress that spot was the worst after they were forced to deal with yet another crash.

More and more four-way stops in Chilliwack are being converted to the much safer roundabouts, and new infrastructure work is on the short- and long-term horizon at city hall.

Still, some say that safety could be improved in a lot of places not necessarily with expensive infrastructure but just a little landscaping.

