VIDEO: Crash closes Highway 1 near 264 Street, two airlifted to hospital

  • May. 12, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Two people have been airlifted to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Langley that has Highway 1 closed westbound at Mt. Lehman Road until further notice.

B.C. Emergency Services received a call just after 12:00 p.m. about a crash near the 264 Street exit on Sunday (May 12) afternoon.

Air ambulances were called to the scene along with multiple fire and rescue units and ground ambulances.

The condition of the two people in the crash is not known.

Police have set up a detour for those stuck in the westbound lane between 264th and Mt. Lehman, blocking off the eastbound lane so drivers can turn around.

More to come.

