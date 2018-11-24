VIDEO: Craft fairs before Christmas

Angel ornaments are for sale at the Oceanside Grandmothers to Grandmothers Extravaganza sale at Quality Resort Bayside. Jacquie Ostrow and some helpers make the ornaments now, though they were first made by Jan Stuart, a teacher in Africa who returned to Canada not long before AIDS became a major issue there. Her concern for her students led her to make the ornaments, said Ostrow, which Stuart sold for $7 each, raising $20,000 before she passed away. — Adam Kveton Photo

There was once again a variety of artisan and craft fairs in Parksville Qualicum Beach Saturday, Nov. 24.

Three are seen here: The Winterfest Craft Fair at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre, the Oceanside Grandmothers to Grandmothers’ annual Extravaganza sale at the Quality Resort Bayside, and the Elegant Threads sale by the Qualicum Weavers and Spinners.