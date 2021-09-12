VIDEO: Courtenay-Alberni candidate Susanne Lawson, Green Party of Canada

Susanne Lawson is the Green Party of Canada candidate for Courtenay-Alberni. (Submitted photo)

In an effort to assist Courtenay-Alberni riding voters, candidates have been given the opportunity for a two-minute informational video.

SUSANNE LAWSON, GREEN PARTY OF CANADA

READ MORE: Full election coverage can be found here

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni Valley News