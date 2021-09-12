Susan Farlinger is the Liberal Party of Canada candidate for Courtenay-Alberni. (Submitted photo)

VIDEO: Courtenay-Alberni candidate Susan Farlinger, Liberal Party of Canada

Election night set for Sept. 20, 2021

  • Sep. 12, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

In an effort to assist Courtenay-Alberni riding voters, candidates have been given the opportunity for a two-minute informational video.

SUSAN FARLINGER, LIBERAL PARTY OF CANADA

— NEWS Staff

Alberni Valley News

