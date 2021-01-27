VIDEO: Cougar caught on camera in Coldstream

A Cougar was caught on camera at a Coldstream Estates residence early Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Brad Thomas photo)

A Coldstream resident’s home security camera captured footage of a cougar on the prowl, along with a skunk making tracks in the early Wednesday morning snow.

Brad Thomas, a resident at Coldstream Estates, shared the footage to Facebook cautioning others to keep an eye on their pets.

The footage was recorded around 4 a.m., Jan. 27. A large cat can be seen skulking across the front driveway of the residency before slinking off out of frame.

Thomas also added footage of a “little stinker” that’s been hanging around his residence for the past few days.

The BC government’s Environmental Protection and Sustainability webpage offers advice to anyone who may encounter a cougar.

When it comes to cougar sightings, many of the same precautions recommended for bears apply: keep pets leashed or at home, always keep children in sight, make noise as you move and, if going hiking, travel in a group.

For the full list of recommendations, go here.

