An injured hiker was airlifted to safety near Bear Lake on Sept. 5, 2020. (Contributed)

VIDEO: COSAR airlifts injured dirt biker near Bear Lake to hospital

The rescue took place on Sept. 5, 2020

  • Sep. 6, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was tasked out with rescuing an injured dirt biker on Saturday afternoon.

According to COSAR, the dirt biker suffered injuries near Bear Lake in the FSR area in the afternoon of Sept. 5.

The dirt biker was then located and stabilized by ground team members before being flown by helicopter just before dark.

Capital News has reached out to COSAR for more information.

