VIDEO: Cool day, threatening skies don’t deter walk remembering the missing

Bitterly cold weather sidetracked their first attempt a couple of months back but on April 13, the Second Annual Walk for Murdered and Missing Women, Men, and Children wound through the streets of Duncan.
Family, and friends of either missing or murdered First Nations people, and their supporters gathered at the Quw’utsun Cultural Centre for prayers and then, upheld by singing and drumming, walked quietly under heavy grey skies along College Way towards the Somena Longhouse.
