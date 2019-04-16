VIDEO: Cool day, threatening skies don’t deter walk remembering the missing

Crowd turns out for 2nd Annual Walk for Missing and Murdered Men, Women, and Children

The Second Annual Walk for Missing Men, Women, and Children makes its way along College Way in Duncan on Saturday morning, April 13. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Bitterly cold weather sidetracked their first attempt a couple of months back but on April 13, the Second Annual Walk for Murdered and Missing Women, Men, and Children wound through the streets of Duncan.

Family, and friends of either missing or murdered First Nations people, and their supporters gathered at the Quw’utsun Cultural Centre for prayers and then, upheld by singing and drumming, walked quietly under heavy grey skies along College Way towards the Somena Longhouse.

