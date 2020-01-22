VIDEO: Construction worker injured after boom lift falls over at new Abbotsford courthouse

Emergency Crews had to perform a technical rescue after a worker became injured when this boom lift tipped over. Shane MacKichan photo.

A construction worker became injured at the site of the new courthouse in Abbotsford after a boom lift tipped over and flung him against the adjacent wall.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene around 7:15 a.m., Jan. 22, and had to perform a technical rescue on the injured worker.

The worker was rushed to hospital after suffering significant, but non-life threatening injuries.

The accident was caused when the ground gave out underneath the weight of the machine. WorksafeBC is investigating.

This is the second time in recent months that emergency crews have rescued someone from the site of the new courthouse on Trethewey Street. On Oct. 4, 2019, emergency crews had to scale a multi-story construction crane to rescue its operator, who had suffered a medical emergency inside.

RELATED: Crane-operator rescued from multi-story machine after suffering medical emergency

Video by Shane MacKichan: