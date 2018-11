Family, friends and invited guests were on hand at Thunderbird Memorial Square in Abbotsford on Tuesday to recognize the one-year anniversary of the death of Cst. John Davidson.

A plaque honouring the fallen Abbotsford Police officer was also unveiled at the gathering.

Davidson, 53, was killed Nov. 6, 2017, when he was shot by a man who had opened fire in a strip mall on Mt. Lehman Road.

Video by: Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News