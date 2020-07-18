Screenshot from B.C. Conservation video.

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net in Abbotsford

Officer receives crowd's applause upon success at Mill Lake

  • Jul. 18, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

After a Canadian Goose became trapped in a fishing net in Abbotsford’s Mill Lake, a B.C. conservation officer went for a dip among the lily pads.

The officer tied himself off to the boardwalk surrounding Mill Lake and swam out to the goose on July 17.

The birds legs and back were entangled in the net, so the officer cut the exhausted bird free to the cheers of the crowd.

It is illegal to fish with nets of any kind in B.C.’s freshwater bodies, according B.C.’s Freshwater Fishing Regulations.

RELATED: Camper in Fraser Valley fined after leaving meat out to defrost in area where bears are

North Delta Reporter

Previous story
VIDEO: Fire guts Langley City apartment building
Next story
Westsyde bike trails damaged by flooding; heavy rains hamper spill cleanup work in River Valley

Just Posted

Most Read