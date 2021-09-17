The City of Campbell River release drone footage of the completed Highway 19A upgrades. Image capture from City of Campbell River video.

VIDEO: Completed Highway 19A upgrades shown by drone

City video shows completed highway upgrade project from above

  • Sep. 17, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The City of Campbell River has provided drone footage showing the recently completed Highway 19A project.

The images show the newly renovated lanes, pathways, and traffic circle bordered by the ocean completed after years of construction work.

Campbell River Mirror

