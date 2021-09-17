VIDEO: Completed Highway 19A upgrades shown by drone

The City of Campbell River has provided drone footage showing the recently completed Highway 19A project.
The images show the newly renovated lanes, pathways, and traffic circle bordered by the ocean completed after years of construction work.
City video shows completed highway upgrade project from above
