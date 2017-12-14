VIDEO: Colquitz students cram Saanich Police cruisers with food

Food literally burst out of the door from Const. Lisa Bruschetta's cruiser

Colquitz middle school held its fourth annual Cram the Cruiser event to great success.

The school gathered enough food, toys and clothing to fill about 110 hampers for families registered with the Burnside Gorge Community Association.

video

Despite warning most people, Saanich Police Const. Lisa Bruschetta had to laugh when an unsuspecting teacher tried to catch a dozen items that burst out when she opened the back door to Bruschetta’s police cruiser.

“It’s literally crammed,” Bruschetta said.

Saanich Police sent multiple cruisers and the Saanich Police dive truck to escort the goods.

“The amount is getting bigger and bigger every year,” said Colquitz youth and family councillor Wendy Lubinich.

