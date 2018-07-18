VIDEO: City of Langley orders road closed due to gas line break (updated)

City crews are responding to a gas main break at 198 Street, between 55 and 56 Avenues. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

  Jul. 18, 2018
Langley City is asking people to stay clear of the area of 198 Street, between 55 and 56 Avenues as they respond to a gas line break.

It appeared a back hoe working at a construction site accidentally damaged a gas line around 10:30 a.m., forcing the road closure while repairs were carried out.

The street was ordered shut down until further notice.

No injuries were reported and no evacuation order was issued.

