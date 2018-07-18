VIDEO: City of Langley orders road closed due to gas line break (updated)

Public asked to avoid area of 198 Street, between 55 and 56 Avenues

City crews are responding to a gas main break at 198 Street, between 55 and 56 Avenues. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Langley City is asking people to stay clear of the area of 198 Street, between 55 and 56 Avenues as they respond to a gas line break.

A post shared by Langley Times Newspaper (@langleytimes) on Jul 18, 2018 at 11:45am PDT

It appeared a back hoe working at a construction site accidentally damaged a gas line around 10:30 a.m., forcing the road closure while repairs were carried out.

198 St closed between 56 Ave and 55 Ave due to gas main break. Please avoid the area until further notice.^KJ — Langley City (@LangleyCity_) July 18, 2018

The street was ordered shut down until further notice.

No injuries were reported and no evacuation order was issued.