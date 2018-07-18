VIDEO: City of Langley orders road closed due to gas line break (updated)

Langley City is asking people to stay clear of the area of 198 Street, between 55 and 56 Avenues as they respond to a gas line break.
It appeared a back hoe working at a construction site accidentally damaged a gas line around 10:30 a.m., forcing the road closure while repairs were carried out.
198 St closed between 56 Ave and 55 Ave due to gas main break. Please avoid the area until further notice.^KJ
— Langley City (@LangleyCity_) July 18, 2018
The street was ordered shut down until further notice.
No injuries were reported and no evacuation order was issued.