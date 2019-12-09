VIDEO: Christmas village delays lead today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

Bay Street Bridge will be closed to east-bound traffic for the next couple of weeks. The route will be closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. so final construction requirements can take place. (Black Press Media file photo)

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 9 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Technical difficulties are delaying the Christmas light village. Victoria’s Lights of Wonder display was originally set to open on Dec. 13. For more information on this story, click here.

Bay Street Bridge will be closed at nighttime starting on Dec. 9. The final phase of construction will close eastbound traffic from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. For more information on this story, click here.

A ‘Norovirus-like’ outbreak interrupted the Bantam hockey showcase this weekend. Several athletes were sent home and quarantined on the ferry. For more information on this story, click here.

