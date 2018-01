Baby Ella comes early to ring in the new year

New year baby Ella resting with her family (left to right): brother Jaxson, father Kyle, sister Olivia and mother Caitlyn.

Baby Ella was welcomed into the world at 5:40 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Chilliwack General Hospital, becoming the first baby born there in 2018.

Her parents Caitlyn Blair and Kyle Reeves were at their home Tuesday with 6 lb. 12 oz. Ella nearly two weeks earlier than expected.

Blair wasn’t expecting until Jan. 13, but said she knew Ella would arrive sooner. And she was also a quick arrival—Ella was born less than 2 hours after Blair went into labour.