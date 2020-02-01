VIDEO: Chilliwack River swells following Friday’s rainfall

The Tamihi Rapids in the Chilliwack River Valley was overflowing Saturday as captured on one man’s camera.
Sam Jimmie shot a video of a section of the Chilliwack River that’s used by whitewater kayakers and canoeists as a race course where they battle the rapids.
In the video, a tree is seen submerged in the bulging river near the Tamihi Bridge.
Friday’s rainfall caused flooding in many Chilliwack areas including the Sumas Flats and Columbia Valley.
