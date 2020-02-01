VIDEO: Chilliwack River swells following Friday’s rainfall

Tamihi Rapids was overflowing as captured on one Chilliwack man's camera

The Tamihi Rapids in the Chilliwack River Valley was overflowing Saturday as captured on one man’s camera.

Sam Jimmie shot a video of a section of the Chilliwack River that’s used by whitewater kayakers and canoeists as a race course where they battle the rapids.

In the video, a tree is seen submerged in the bulging river near the Tamihi Bridge.

Friday’s rainfall caused flooding in many Chilliwack areas including the Sumas Flats and Columbia Valley.

