VIDEO: Chilliwack pump track opens at The Landing with little fanfare but lots of fans

There wasn’t any fanfare due to the pandemic but Chilliwack is now home to the largest paved pump track in North America.

The fences around the facility came down Wednesday (Feb. 3) signalling its readiness for riders.

“This project is a great addition to Chilliwack’s outdoor recreational opportunities and I would like to thank the Fraser Valley Mountain Bikers’ Association for bringing the idea forward to our parks and trails advisory committee for council consideration,” Mayor Ken Popove said.

The newly built facility is located at The Landing site on Corbould Street. It’s called a “pump track” because of the motions made by riders on BMX or mountain bikes, scooters, boards, wheelchairs and more, as they navigate the looping trails called circuits – of which there is one for advanced riders, and another for less experienced ones.

“The rollers along the track allow riders to build and carry momentum around the circuit, rather than pedalling,” according to the City of Chilliwack press release.

Funding of $500,000 was allocated from the city’s gas tax revenues in 2020 to build the 2,500-square metre pump track next to the curling club. In 2019, they received additional gas tax revenues, and council chose this project to fund.

With about 500 linear metres of track and a tunnel crossover, the custom-designed pump track will allow Chilliwack to host large-scale competitions in the future, ideally provincial or national events, when health regulations allow.

“While we cannot get together to mark the completion of this new recreational space in our city right now, we look forward to celebrating with many of you in the future,” the mayor added.

