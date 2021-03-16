VIDEO: Chilliwack girl loses driveway masterpiece to Mother Nature

A seven-year-old artist had neighbours stopping by to compliment her on a stunning creation

A little girl in Chilliwack created a beautiful work in her driveway, then watched sadly as Mother Nature washed it away.

Gia Mazereeuw lives in the Crimson Ridge area of Promontory, in a house that has a mosaic-style driveway.

Over two days, the seven-year-old turned that driveway into a stunning masterpiece, reminiscent of the great stained-glass windows of Spain. Showing a level of patience uncommon for a child her age, and using no more than simple sidewalk chalk, Gia coloured hundreds of tiles, big and small.

As she worked, passersby slowed down to take a look and compliment the young artist, bringing a smile to Gia’s face.

She also got some fanfare on Facebook.

“That looks gorgeous!!!” said Mel Bick.

“This is brilliant,” said Marianne Palmer.

“Love it!” added Jacqueline Morgan.

“I’m sure glad that she made some peoples’ day with her art work,” Gia’s mom, Krystal said in response. “She mentioned that she was thrilled with everyone that stopped by to chat with her about it.”

Then came the rain, and the sadness. Gia’s masterpiece couldn’t withstand the assault from the sky, and the little girl was moved to say goodbye in a heartbreaking video.

“I am the artist. I did this artwork and now it’s raining,” she said, her voice so very, very sad. “It’s going to be gone. Goodbye art.”

But Gia’s artistic spirit wasn’t so easily dampened and she included a promise in the video.

“In time I’ll come back to you.”

